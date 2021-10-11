CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dan Evans suffers defeat to Diego Schwartzman at BNP Paribas Open

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVwDS_0cO5xjQx00

Dan Evans missed a golden chance to reach the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open after a frustrating 5-7 6-4 6-0 defeat to Diego Schwartzman

British number one Evans ran out of gas in Indian Wells after leading by a set and a break as world number 15 Schwartzman came back from the brink.

The Argentinian looked all-but beaten after losing the opening set and trailing 3-1 and 4-2 in the second before turning it around to dent Evans’ hopes of climbing into the ATP’s top 20.

Evans was broken to go 3-1 down in the opening set, but from 5-2 down he found another level and reeled off the next five games to take it 7-5 after one hour and two minutes.

Evans, who came from behind to defeat Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round on Sunday, broke Schwartzman for the third time at the start of the second set and then held to lead 2-0.

Schwartzman stopped the rot after losing seven games on the spin by holding to make it 2-1, but had to stave off another break point in the fifth game.

Both players then held serve and with Evans serving to go 5-3 up, while two unforced errors handed the initiative back to Schwartzman, who broke serve to level it up at 4-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgDFq_0cO5xjQx00

Evans failed to cash in on two more break points and trailed in the second set for the first time at 5-4 down before being broken again to lose it 6-4.

Schwartzman was energised at the start of the decider and the tide turned as he broke Evans to move into a 3-0 lead.

Evans had lost his way – both physically and in terms of shot execution – and further errors saw him lose serve again to fall 4-0 behind.

Schwartzman held to love for a 5-0 lead and his comeback was complete when he broke Evans for a third time in a one-sided final set.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Dan Evans to meet fellow Brit Cameron Norrie at the San Diego Open

Dan Evans booked an all-British second round match with Cameron Norrie at the San Diego Open on Thursday. Evans, the eighth seed, overcame the 35-year-old former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson - a lucky loser from qualifying - after a marathon first set tie-break, winning 7-6 (13-11) 7-5 in two hours and 18 minutes.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

San Diego Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Diego Schwartzman Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the highly-anticipated quarter-final of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will take on World No. 15 Diego Schwartzman. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has been in scintillating form this season. He reached the finals of the Halle Open and Cincinnati Masters but wasn’t able to cross the line when it mattered. Recently at the Laver Cup, he thrashed Schwartzman with ease before coming into the San Diego Open.
SAN DIEGO, CA
firstsportz.com

Indian Wells 2021: Kei Nishikori vs Dan Evans Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

In the second round of the ATP-1000 Indian Wells 2021, World No. 22 Dan Evans will take on Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori. Dan Evans hasn’t been in very good touch this season. He will step into the Indian Wells Open after a forgettable outing at the San Diego Open. After winning the first round, he was knocked out in the second round by fellow countryman Cameron Norrie.
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie reaches Indian Wells semi-finals to become British number one

Cameron Norrie booked his place in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with an impressive straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman to secure the British number one ranking. Norrie was runner-up at the San Diego Open earlier this month and reached the last eight of a Masters...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas Open#Paribas#Break Point#British#Indian#Argentinian#Atp#Dieschwartzman
ClutchPoints

Maria Sharapova fuels Leylah Fernandez to ‘bounce back’

U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez has taken a few pointers from the legendary Maria Sharapova and is already looking forward to getting back to her winning ways. Fil-Canadian tennis prodigy Leylah Fernandez, who lost to Emma Raducanu at the recent U.S. Open, crossed paths with five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova on Tuesday at the annual Met Gala in New York.
TENNIS
Herald-Palladium

Sabalenka positive for virus, out of BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the upcoming BNP Paribas Open. The Belarusian player was due to be top-seeded for the Oct. 4-17 tournament at Indian Wells after No. 1-ranked Wimbledon champion Ash Barty withdrew to rest at home in Australia.
TENNIS
SkySports

Cameron Norrie suffers defeat in the San Diego Open final to Casper Ruud

Norwegian second seed Rudd dispatched Andy Murray earlier in the tournament, while Norrie was coming off the back of victories over British No 1 Dan Evans, Denis Shapovalov and top seed Andrey Rublev. But the 22-year-old was too good in the final, ending Norrie's hopes of landing his second ATP...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
coachellavalley.com

BNP Paribas Open Offers 120+ Hours Live On TV

BNP Paribas Open held in the Coachella Valley Announces Extensive Broadcast Schedule for 2021 Event. Tennis Channel to Provide Exclusive First-Ball to Last-Ball Coverage with More than 120+ Hours of Live Coverage. Plus Livestreaming will available on BNP Paribas Open App. The BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Women's main draw singles play to begin at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (CNS) — Women's main draw singles play begins Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden with 16 matches, including 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens facing Heather Watson of Great Britain. The 28-year-old Stephens is 73rd on the Women's Tennis Association rankings. The...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
franchising.com

Wetzel’s Pretzels Takes Game, Set, Match at the BNP Paribas Open

Spreads “Love” of Fresh Snacking with a Winner at Popular Tennis Tournament. October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // INDIAN WELLS, Ca. - Through the end of this week, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is serving aces at the high-profile BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Baking fresh, tasty bites at one...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
firstsportz.com

Leylah Fernandez’s next tournament confirmed, will feature at the Indian Wells Open 2021

Ever since her fantastic run at the 2021 US Open where she finished as the runner-up, Canada’s teen sensation Leylah Fernandez‘s return to the WTA Tour has been long-awaited. Despite the WTA Tour going on a 1-week break after the conclusion of the US Open, Fernandez had not confirmed where will she play next keeping the fans puzzled.
SPORTS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Tennis Paradise & Wine @ BNP Paribas

The entire tennis world—well, at least those here in the Coachella Valley, is now welcoming back the “5th Grand Slam in the Desert” aka BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament. Since being canceled in 2020 and again early this year, this famed Indian Wells tournament has wonderfully returned for its two-week play—and the world class professional tennis players are now playing as we speak/write/read!
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Andreescu, Kerber advance to the third round at BNP Paribas Open

Tonight I do not know where to begin, so I’ll start with the end. The final match on Stadium 1 was the long-awaited title defense of 2019 BNP Paribas Open champion, Bianca Andreescu. She is the inspiration for the slogan, “She the North.”. Bianca Andreescu fights past Alison Riske, 7-6(2)...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australia batsman Will Pucovski takes another blow to the head

Concerns over Will Pucovski are growing after it was reported that the opening batter is experiencing concussion symptoms again a week after taking a blow to the head in training. It is believed the 23-year-old, who has been tipped to open the batting for Australia in this winter’s Ashes series...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Players fight the elements to advance at the BNP Paribas Open

The mythical legend concerning Southern California weather has been de-bunked. It does rain in Southern California and it is quite gusty in the desert. Monday’s matches at the BNP Paribas Open had added twists and turns of high winds, sandy blasts and schedule shifts. The players that prevailed today are those who found ways to adapt, to be patient and to accept the things they cannot control. It is cliche but, when you focus on you, your game and what you can control, the payoffs come.
SPORTS
AFP

Composed Zverev slips past Murray, women's top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev won the clash of the two most recent Olympic gold medallists at the ATP Indian Wells on Tuesday, holding off a fierce challenge from Andy Murray despite an equipment malfunction. The 24-year-old German advanced to the fourth round, coming from behind in both sets to beat two time Olympic gold medal winner Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the combined women's and men's tennis tournament in the California desert. "I'm happy about the match, how everything went," said Zverev. "I think it was a very entertaining match. It was pretty high level." Zverev won the Olympic gold medal at the recent Tokyo Games and former world No. 1 Murray won gold at both the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 in Rio.
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray bows out of Indian Wells after defeat to Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray battled Alexander Zverev every step of the way but was ultimately unable to overcome the German third seed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, falling 6-4 7-6 (4).The Scottish former world number one began the third round clash in fine form, racing away to an early break before Zverev was able to settle into his rhythm and narrowly take the first set.The second set began in similar fashion, with Murray again going up a break before allowing Zverev back into the match.Murray made the most of some uncharacteristic mistakes from Zverev to force a tiebreak, but...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

287K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy