Charlevoix, MI

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Contemporary Craftsman Beachfront Home

By Whitney Amann
 3 days ago

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a beautiful home on the shores of Lake Charlevoix.

“It definitely feels like it’s all one big outdoor space because you open up the doors and the windows and it’s just all about this beautiful view,” said broker owner of Berkshire Hathaway, Rik Lobenherz.

The fantastic view from the backyard is only enhanced by the amazing space you’re able to enjoy it from.

1/10 Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Contemporary Craftsman Beachfront Home

Whether you’re relaxing at the end of the day or entertaining friends and family, the stunning outdoor space has everything you could want and is an extension of what you’ll find inside.

All of the bedrooms in this contemporary craftsman home have their own bathrooms giving your family and guests some added privacy.

The bright, spacious, main floor master has some added luxury with a sleek tile shower and modern soaking tub.

This fantastic home has beauty and brains with some great high tech features that you can control with the push of a button.

Convenience, comfort, and a captivating view, this superb structure has it all.

“It’s large enough to have your whole family here and entertain but not so big that it’s overwhelming as far as, you know, maintaining it,” said Lobenherz.

