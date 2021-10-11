CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arizona Cardinals need to get healthy heading into their upcoming schedule

By Revenge of the Birds
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn amazing start to the season has one big question mark lingering over it for the Arizona Cardinals... Can they get back healthy?. Against the San Francisco 49ers they were missing their top two cornerbacks and it showed, beating a resilient yet young 49ers squad. Now they take on the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
Redlands Daily Facts

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Who has the edge?

RAMS (3-0) vs. CARDINALS (3-0) When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV/Radio: Ch. 11, 710 AM, 93.1 FM, 1330 AM (Spanish) Notable injury designations: Rams: RB Darrell Henderson (ribs) is listed as questionable, but coach Sean McVay said Friday he will play. WR/PR Tutu Atwell (ill) is questionable. Cardinals: RG Justin Pugh (back), RT Kelvin Beachum (ribs) and backup RT Justin Murray (back) are questionable.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Cleveland Browns#Afc#The Los Angeles Chargers
BrownsDigest

Arizona Cardinals Will be Down Two Key Players in Cleveland

It takes 11 players on each side of the football to win ball games, simply put. The Arizona Cardinals will be without two pretty important players on their team when they make the trip to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Star pass rusher Chandler Jones and center Rodney Hudson...
NFL
lineups.com

Bet $50 on NFL Week 4, Get $10 With BetMGM Arizona (Cardinals Best Bet Inside)

Don’t forget to visit the BetMGM Arizona page for sportsbook reviews, promo info, and legal information. Arizona has suddenly become great place for sports bettors. On September 9th, the Grand Canyon State officially legalized sports betting. The date came just in time for the NFL season. And speaking of the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals are partnering with BetMGM to open their own sportsbook inside of State Farm Stadium. Well, to make things sweeter, new BetMGM Arizona users can get an immediate $1,000 risk-free bet. All you have to do is sign up for BetMGM Arizona using the promo code “LINEUPS”. Make a deposit and place your very first bet up to $1,000. If the bet doesn’t hit, no worries. You’ll get a full refund equal to your initial wager amount.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals sign Chris Banjo to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed safety Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad and has released offensive lineman Koda Martin. Banjo (5-10, 207) has played in the past three games with the Cardinals after being elevated from the team’s practice...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jackson County Pilot

Healthy Huskies head to Redwood Valley to face talented Cardinal team

Football teams are never fully healthy, but Jackson County Central head coach Tom Schuller thinks the Huskies are about as healthy now as they’ll ever be. The Huskies played without all three of their starting linebackers last week, but expect all three — Levi Lindley, Matt Haley and Caleb Vancura — to be back this week when they play at Redwood Valley.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals add three to the practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals continue to make moves on their practice squad. Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed running back Tavien Feaster, cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive lineman Koda Martin to the practice squad. Feaster (6-0, 221) spent preseason with the Cardinals after originally signing with...
NFL
lineups.com

DraftKings Arizona: Bet $1, Get $100 For NFL Sunday + Cardinals Best Bets

Make sure to check out our DraftKings Arizona page! We’ve got promos, sportsbook reviews, and more!. If you haven’t joined DraftKings Arizona yet, you might want to change your mind. It’s a great time for Arizona sports bettors, as wagering on sports has been legal since September 9th, just in time for the kickoff of the NFL season. And speaking of, Arizona sports bettors have to be happy with how their Cardinals are doing, with the team 4-0 and coming off a big win against the rival Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils are ranked No. 22 after a big win over Pac-12 opponent UCLA. And don’t forget about the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns, who are tipping off their season in a matter of weeks. However, there’s one more reason to join DraftKings Arizona, and it comes with a major welcome bonus.
NFL
Athens Daily Review

TVCC Cardinals head into open week undefeated

The Trinity Valley Cardinals head into the open week ready to watch the rest of the field this week. TVCC is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play with three games remaining. “I am so pumped and happy for these kids, because they have found a way...
FOOTBALL
AZFamily

Gamblers in Arizona bet big on Cardinals, Buccaneers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When it came to the first month of betting, Arizonans loved the hometown team, and the defending Super Bowl champs. According to DraftKings, the Arizona Cardinals was the most bet-on team during the first month of betting, followed by the Tampa Buccaneers. The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys rounded out the top five.
NFL
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers ‘Get To 3-3 By The Bye,’ Says CBS Pittsburgh’s Bob Pompeani

(CBS Pittsburgh) — The Baltimore Ravens lead the ultra-competitive AFC North, having won four straight. Aside from their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos, every game has been decided in the final minutes with a margin of victory smaller than a touchdown. That includes Monday night’s overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are both coming off of close losses. The Bengals let a win over the Green Bay Packers slip through their fingers. The Browns couldn’t escape Los Angeles with a win, despite dropping 42 points on the Chargers. And then the Steelers continued...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy