Three People Wounded, Suspect Killed, in Lancaster Restaurant Shooting
Three people were wounded and a gunman was found dead this morning in a shooting at a Lancaster restaurant. A sheriff’s SWAT team rescued a woman with a gunshot wound who was believed held hostage in the restaurant in the 42100 block of Sierra Highway and found the suspect inside the restaurant dead, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting was reported at 12:12 a.m. at the restaurant, said Schrader.lasentinel.net
