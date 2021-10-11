Southwest Airlines Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights were canceled over the weekend, a result of air traffic control issues and weather, according to media reports. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its scheduled flights, as of 2 p.m. Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. By comparison, Allegiant Airlines canceled 5% of its flights over the same time period, and Spirit airlines canceled 4% of its flights.lasentinel.net
