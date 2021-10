Isaac Schmeling is the project coordinator for Kidz-n-Coats in Sioux Falls and he has seen the need first-hand. It’s his mission and that of Harvest Church in Sioux Falls to make sure that students who come to school without winter coats, hats or gloves have something new to protect them from South Dakota’s harsh winter weather. He’s here to tell us how we can make a difference by joining the effort to make sure that happens.