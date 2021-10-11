CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pearson, 'Ex on the Beach' Star, Dead at 25

By Keeli Parkey
One of the first earliest members of the MTV competition reality television series, “Ex on the Beach” has died. That cast member is Chris Pearson. According to TMZ on Monday, Oct. 11, Pearson was only 25 years old at the time of his shocking death. The cause of his death was reportedly a stabbing. The alleged incident took place during the previous weekend. Both law enforcement personnel and friends of Pearson shared details about the incident.

