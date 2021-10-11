CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB recruit Devin Brown says he never spoke to 247 Sports’ Yancy Porter, Porter blames unnamed stringer

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, a quote from QB recruit Devin Brown (a USC commit, but one still taking visits elsewhere) that showed up on the Ole Miss 247 Sports site under the byline of Yancy Porter was innocuous. It had many of the things you usually see in post-visit quotes, with the recruit thanking the host school and saying something impressed him, but not committing to a decision yet. But what makes this one weird is that as per Brown, he never spoke to Porter:

FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Awful Announcing

Ole Miss Spirit site moves from 247 Sports to On3, but without under-fire writer Yancy Porter

On Monday, we covered the story of quarterback recruit Devin Brown refuting a piece from Ole Miss Spirit (a CBS/247 Sports Ole Miss site) writer Yancy Porter, saying he never spoke to Porter. Porter tried to defend that with a since-deleted tweet saying the comments he wrote up came from a third-party stringer he hired, who Brown said he also didn’t speak to. On Tuesday night, this led to a flurry of activity on that site’s message boards, including postings that key figures Chuck Rounsaville and Ben Garrett had been axed by 247 along with Porter. (We’ll get to those later.) On Wednesday, that led to another college sports site network, On3, picking up Rounsaville, Garrett, and the Ole Miss Spirit brand, but not Porter. Here’s what On3 CEO Shannon Terry (who was previously the founder of 247, and a co-founder of Rivals before that; he left 247 last August) posted on this on Twitter Wednesday:
COLLEGE SPORTS
Awful Announcing

Texas A&M’s upset over Alabama as told through local radio calls: One jubilant, one… silent

How did Texas A&M’s upset of No. 1 Alabama Saturday night sound on the radio?. Well, on the Alabama side, Crimson Tide play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold didn’t have much to say when the Aggies’ Seth Small kicked a 28-yard field goal as the clock ran out for a 41-38 victory. Gold, who’s called Alabama football radio broadcasts since 1988, opted to let the crowd noise from Kyle Field as Texas A&M fans celebrated, rather than provide any narration.
ALABAMA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Jones converted tight end Dylan Wade earns first offers from Purdue, Ole Miss

When Dylan Wade decided to transfer to Jones High from Ocoee this past summer, he had visions of leading the Tigers as a quarterback. The big, 6-foot-5, 235-pound Wade was Ocoee’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and had a pretty solid season last year. Once he decided to transfer to Jones, however, the big, strong Wade, who was third in the state last spring in the shot put, realized his ...
ORLANDO, FL
Awful Announcing

ESPN sharing an expanded college football playoff with another network could be key to fast-tracking expansion

I’ve said it on Twitter a few times, but to me the most interesting thing in sports media is the chess game between Fox and ESPN on the college football front. College football, ratings-wise, is this country’s second biggest sport. Unlike all the pro sports where you only need to cut deals with one entity (the league), college football’s setup allows for a lot more maneuvering. There are a dozen FBS conferences, with a current “Power Five” that soon enough might be a “Power Four”. Not long ago, there were six power conferences. And we’re only getting started here, as television deals, the playoff system, and bowls themselves are their own separate deals as well.
NFL

