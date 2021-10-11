QB recruit Devin Brown says he never spoke to 247 Sports’ Yancy Porter, Porter blames unnamed stringer
On the surface, a quote from QB recruit Devin Brown (a USC commit, but one still taking visits elsewhere) that showed up on the Ole Miss 247 Sports site under the byline of Yancy Porter was innocuous. It had many of the things you usually see in post-visit quotes, with the recruit thanking the host school and saying something impressed him, but not committing to a decision yet. But what makes this one weird is that as per Brown, he never spoke to Porter:awfulannouncing.com
