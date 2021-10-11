QB recruit Devin Brown says he never spoke to 247 Sports’ Yancy Porter, Porter blames unnamed stringer

On Monday, we covered the story of quarterback recruit Devin Brown refuting a piece from Ole Miss Spirit (a CBS/247 Sports Ole Miss site) writer Yancy Porter, saying he never spoke to Porter. Porter tried to defend that with a since-deleted tweet saying the comments he wrote up came from a third-party stringer he hired, who Brown said he also didn’t speak to. On Tuesday night, this led to a flurry of activity on that site’s message boards, including postings that key figures Chuck Rounsaville and Ben Garrett had been axed by 247 along with Porter. (We’ll get to those later.) On Wednesday, that led to another college sports site network, On3, picking up Rounsaville, Garrett, and the Ole Miss Spirit brand, but not Porter. Here’s what On3 CEO Shannon Terry (who was previously the founder of 247, and a co-founder of Rivals before that; he left 247 last August) posted on this on Twitter Wednesday:

