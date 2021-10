With the latest update to the Gabby Petito investigation involving the discovery of her manual strangulation, the pressure increased tenfold to find Brian Laundrie. While his mother remains holed up inside their North Port home, his father also continues to ignore the press and public’s cries for answers. He was last seen mowing their lawn while actively avoiding any eye contact or conversation with the onlookers.

