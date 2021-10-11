COPS: Woman Says Car “Might Have Blown Up,” Charged With DUI

Chivan Stanley’s Emotions: “Changed From Happy To Sad To Crying Then Anger,” According To Deputy.

POLICE: SHE WAS “OBNOXIOUS.”

Chivan Stanley, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Chivan Stanley allegedly told police that the reason one tire of her 2012 Hyundai was on a rim, another tire was missing and her driver side mirror was broken off was because “it might have blown up.”

Stanley, of the 23400 block of SW 57th Avenue in Boca Raton, is now facing a DUI charge and a second charge for refusing to accept a citation.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy found Stanley near the area of Lyons Road and Palmetto Park Road around 11:14 Thursday night. Police wrote that Stanley was “obnoxious, talkative, aggressive, interruptive, repetitive, resisting, argumentative, and belligerent.” This is the police report narrative:

Upon arrival, I observed a white female getting out of the driver seat of her running car who was visually upset. I made contact with the female, later identified though her FL TAG as Chivan Stanley, who had slurred speech, was not making sense and was unable to tell me if she was okay.

While talking to Stanley I observed her front left tire to be on a rim, missing the tire, her driver side mirror broken off, and her back left tire flat. When asking how she got the damage she stated, “I don’t know, it might of blown up.”

I asked Chivan again where she was coming from and she stated “I had a few drinks back there” and pointed East on Palmetto Park Rd. Chivan was unable to give me the area she was at, stating “I have lived here forever” and was unable to keep a conversation flowing.

Chivan was asked multiple times for her FL D.L and stated “ill get it” and change the subject, forgetting to get her license. Chivan’s emotions changed from happy, to sad, to crying then anger.

Stanley, according to police refused to submit to a breath test and refused to accept a citation. She also, according to police, had difficulty completing several field sobriety tests.

Stanley was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 1:52 a.m. Friday morning. She was released on her own recognizance at 8:38 a.m.

The article COPS: Woman Says Car “Might Have Blown Up,” Charged With DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .