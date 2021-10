Student transportation startup Zum Services Inc. scored $130 million in new funding in a SoftBank-led funding that raised its valuation to almost to unicorn level. Now worth about about $930 million, the Redwood City company had pivoted to delivering meals and computers to students' homes and slashed its staff last year during the pandemic. But it has shifted back to its original mission as schools reopen, doubling its workforce from 30 to 60 in the past year. It plans to double that number again as it adds 12 new states to the four it now operates in.

