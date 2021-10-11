Updated: Rebecca Blank announces departure from UW, set to become Northwestern president
After eight years leading the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Chancellor Rebecca Blank is saying goodbye. The university announced Monday morning that Blank will become the next president of Northwestern University starting in summer 2022, where she will make history as the institution’s first woman president. She will replace long-time president Morton Schapiro, who assumed leadership in 2009 and announced his departure from Northwestern in March.madison.com
Comments / 0