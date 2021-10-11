Ronnie Bruch
Ronnie Bruch, age 63, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home in Glencoe, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, Minnesota. Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, Minnesota. Visitation will continue on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at the church. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.kduz.com
Comments / 0