It sounds like the ultimate New England vacation spot: an historic and nautical-themed windmill on Cape Cod. It could be your next weekend getaway, thanks to Airbnb. This absolutely adorable windmill cottage in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood is fairly new to the vacation home rental site, but has already received rave reviews from vacationers. One renter called it "like staying in a fairytale" while another described it as "the perfect spot for a weekend getaway." From the photos, I can totally see why.

10 DAYS AGO