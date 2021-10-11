CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Wonton Ravioli Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Picture this: easy ravioli made in wonton wrappers, stuffed with a mixture of ricotta, goat cheese, and thyme. Paired with an easy olive oil and garlic sauce, this recipe is truly such an effortless way to serve homemade ravioli to family or guests. "Ravioli seems like the most complicated of...

www.mashed.com

