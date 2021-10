BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning. Each of the charges carries...

