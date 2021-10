Officials warned motorists to expect heavy delays during the Thursday evening commute after a tractor-trailer struck vehicles in a work zone on I-78 westbound in Union County. Two of three lanes were closed on I-78 west near Exit 43/Diamond Hill Road in Berkeley Heights as of 12:30 p.m. as crews worked to clear the crash scene, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. There were no reported injuries, the agency said.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO