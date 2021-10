Chris Santos may be one of the most notable figures in the culinary world these days, but he didn't always have his sights set on working in the food industry. The chef told Authority Magazine that he initially had plans to pursue a music career, and at the age of 14, took up a dishwashing job in order to pay for a set of drums. "Once I started working, I saw that the chef in the kitchen was this kind of rock star himself that seemed to be always enjoying his work and treating every night like a party," he recalled. "And I thought to myself, could I do this too?" As it turns out, he most definitely could.

