CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, NH

School board hopeful contacts paper with comment

By Tom Eastman
conwaydailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Due to a reporter using a wrong email address, local Realtor Steve Steiner, who has applied to be appointed to the open position on the Conway School Board, never received the Sun’s questionnaire and was listed as not being available for comment in Saturday’s roundup of the seven hopefuls. After he contacted the paper, we are updating that roundup. Here are his responses to the questionnaire. The other six candidates are Bill Aughton, Michael Callis, Barbara Lyons, Jonathan MacMillan, Lichen Rancourt, Matt Stearns and Steven Steiner. The school board meets tonight to choose someone to fill the open seat until next April, when it goes on the ballot.

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Center Conway, NH
Conway, NH
Education
City
Conway, NH
Conway, NH
Government
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Conway School Board#Sun#Realtor#Oxycontin#The Conway Planning Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy