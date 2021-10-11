Tornado Watch for the QCA (October 11th, 2021)
A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties:
Bureau County
Putnam County
Carroll County
Henry County (IL)
Whiteside County
Lee County
Stark County
Knox County
This will remain in effect until 9 PM tonight.
This means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Be prepared to seek shelter when a warning is issued.
