Tornado Watch for the QCA (October 11th, 2021)

A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties:

Bureau County

Putnam County

Carroll County

Henry County (IL)

Whiteside County

Lee County

Stark County

Knox County

This will remain in effect until 9 PM tonight.

This means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Be prepared to seek shelter when a warning is issued.

