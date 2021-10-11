CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado Watch for the QCA (October 11th, 2021)

By Garrett Heyd
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties:
Bureau County
Putnam County
Carroll County
Henry County (IL)
Whiteside County
Lee County
Stark County
Knox County

This will remain in effect until 9 PM tonight.

This means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Be prepared to seek shelter when a warning is issued.

We will continue to keep you up to date on these developing conditions right here as well as on-air and on our social media platforms!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

