Pasadena, CA

Bear climbs tree in Pasadena backyard, police monitoring situation

By Sam Benson Smith, City News Staff
 3 days ago
A bear was spotted in a residential neighborhood in Pasadena Monday, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area.

The adult bear was seen about 7 a.m. in a tree in a backyard in the 1100 block of Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena police Lt. Sean Dawkins said.

Authorities were keeping an eye on the animal, which was still in the tree early Monday afternoon, Dawkins said.

Pasadena residents seeking assistance with wildlife encounters can submit requests through the city’s online service portal.

In July, another ursine tree climber stirred up a ruckus in Pasadena. Said bear was not available for comment at the time of this publication.

