Deloris A. Tuchtenhagen
Deloris A. Tuchtenhagen, age 94, of Fairfax, Minnesota, passed away October 10, 2021, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfax, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.kduz.com
