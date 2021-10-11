CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers make move in secondary by activating Harris off IR

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers made a move Monday they anticipate will strengthen their depth in the defensive backfield. The club activated cornerback Davontae Harris from injured reserve. The 49ers created a spot on the 53-man roster with the release of veteran Buster Skrine, whom the 49ers signed two weeks ago. He played three snaps on special teams in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks and was inactive Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

www.nbcsports.com

