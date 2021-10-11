CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murano glassblowing model shattered by methane price surge

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy — The Italian glassblowers of Murano have survived plagues and pandemics. They transitioned to highly prized artistic creations to outrun low-priced competition from Asia. But surging energy prices are shattering their economic model. The dozens of furnaces that remain on the lagoon island where Venetian rulers transferred glassblowing...

