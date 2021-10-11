CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady listed as limited on Monday, but should be OK for Thursday’s game

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

The Buccaneers have a quick turnaround to play the Eagles on Thursday night and started Week Six with a lengthy injury report — one that includes quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay did not go through a full practice, but if they had, Brady (right thumb) would have been limited in the session. Brady showed up to his postgame press conference with his hand wrapped on Sunday. But head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Brady should be fine to play by Thursday.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

