Tom Brady listed as limited on Monday, but should be OK for Thursday’s game

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have so much talent on offense, it can be hard to tell if they are playing football or pinball. The Bucs enter Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots at 2-1 after losing last week to the Rams, but the offense isn’t the problem. The Bucs lead the NFL in scoring (34.3 points per game), and Brady, at 44 years old, leads the league in touchdown passes (10) and is second in passing yards (362 per game).

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO