5SOS Guitarist Michael Clifford Lists Totally Revamped Studio City Home

Back in 2017, all four members of the Australian pop-punk band 5 Seconds of Summer picked up million-dollar homes in Los Angeles. Among them was Michael Clifford, who doled out $1.7 million for a dated little number perched high in the hills of Studio City. Since then, that house has undergone a dramatic, multi-year remodel and is essentially brand new, from top to bottom. The Sydney-born 5SOS guitarist (“Youngblood,” “She Looks So Perfect,” “Easier”) is now hoisting the glitzy mansion back onto the market with a hefty asking price of nearly $4 million — American Apparel underwear and lipsticks stains not included.

Originally built in 1999, the formerly Mediterranean-style villa looks almost unrecognizable from its 2017 listing photos . Today, the enlarged structure is ideal for a rock star — complete with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms draped across 4,000 square feet of airy living space. There are European hardwood floors, designer lighting and an elevator that services all three levels, plus a recording studio, media room and Control4 home automation throughout.

Perched on a secluded hillside street and protected by security cameras, the structure is flanked by a duo of garages — one houses two cars behind a striking wood door, while the other is currently outfitted as a home gym. Gone are the former red tile roof, pinkish stucco exterior, columns and sad flower bed from four years ago; those have been replaced with contemporary white stucco, black-trimmed windows topped by awnings and a small yet inviting yard lined with leafy palms.

Once inside, highlights include a glam fireside family room and separate dining area with its own wine display, plus a sleek gourmet kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, Miele appliances and a breakfast nook. A sumptuous primary suite features built ins, a cozy fireplace, balcony, and spa-like bath. Especially standing out is the aforementioned media/game room, which is spotlighted by a decked-out walk-in bar and sliders that open to the backyard.

Speaking of the backyard, it’s also been substantially altered during Clifford’s tenure. New windows and sliding glass doors offer up views of the San Fernando Valley’s city lights from almost every room. A reconfigured pool and spa can be found adjacent to a wood deck with a firepit and an outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue — all overlooking a separate flat, grassy plot of land ideal for relaxing and playing lawn games. Cornhole, anyone?

Clifford, 25, also maintains an eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom compound in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, which he purchased for $2 million back at the end of 2019. Holly Hatch of The Agency and Keven Stirdivant of Kase Real Estate hold the listing for his Studio City home.