Healthy eating restaurant offering salads and more freshens up Galleria with first Houston locale

By Eric Sandler
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 3 days ago
A healthy eating concept will open its first Houston location this weekend. The Original ChopShop's Galleria-area location (5018 San Felipe St.) this Friday, October 15. Similar in approach to Flower Child, the Original ChopShop's menu includes protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juices, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items, and parfaits. Many diets are taken into consideration, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and vegetarian.

CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

