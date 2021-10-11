CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Yearly Departed Returns, Narcos: Mexico Trailer and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Amazon Prime is closing out another rollercoaster year with a second edition of the comedy special Yearly Departed , premiering this December.

Yvonne Orji ( Insecure ) will host the program, which will feature an all-female guest roster to “bid farewell to everything we’re leaving behind in 2021, including Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis and Zoom,” per the official synopsis.

Last year’s special was hosted by Phoebe Robinson ( 2 Dope Queens ) and included appearances from Ziwe, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Natasha Rothwell and Sarah Silverman.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Crossing Swords Season 2 will premiere Friday, Dec. 10 on Hulu. Watch the date announcement here .

* Amazon Prime has given a pilot order to the George Lopez-starring drama Once Upon a Time in Aztlan , about “a Chicano family in the deep suburbs of Los Angeles as they come to terms with the falsehoods of the American dream and their ability to defy expectations,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Narcos: Mexico ‘s third and final season, premiering Friday, Nov. 5:

* Peacock has released a trailer for Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween baking competition, premiering Thursday, Oct: 21:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

