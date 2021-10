Around one in four people are concerned that items they may want to buy on Black Friday could be out of stock due to transport problems, according to a survey.Some 26% of people questioned by YouGov said they are worried that the products they hope to purchase during the discount shopping event on November 26 will not be for sale due to the lorry drivers crisis.Young adults aged 18 to 24 were found to be the most concerned, with just over two-fifths (42%) agreeing, according to the poll of more than 2,100 people across the UK carried out between October...

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO