Music performance trust fund clarifies association with union, wishes a joyous evening to those attending Friday concert (Letters)

I read with interest today’s feature, written by Clifton Noble, Jr., “Coming home; conductor talks music, labor dispute as musicians ready for concert,” Oct. 11, page A1, highlighting the return of Conductor Kevin Rhodes, and his guest appearance with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra this Friday. As the co-sponsor of the event, along with the City of Springfield, the Recording Industry’s Music Performance Trust Fund has provided our grant to enhance the community’s culture and musical experience. We found the article to be very informative and concur with Maestro Rhodes, when he stated, “The point of this concert is to focus on what really matters, which is the music and the art.”