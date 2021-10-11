CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Four COVID cases in New Canaan last week, 14 students quarantined

By Grace Duffield
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CANAAN - The town had four reported COVID-19 cases last week, down from 12 positive residents the week before. The four cases are all “mild cases and are due to large event and travel exposure except the origin of one case is not yet known,” First Selectman Kevin Moynihan said during his weekly address Thursday. The cases range in age from 10 to 60 years old, his update said. The count does not include students away at college.

www.nhregister.com

