Gophers coach Bob Motzko discusses his team's opening weekend, his time at SCSU, tells a Herb Brooks story and more

By Jess Myers
INFORUM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Motzko will have a bit of a homecoming this weekend. He will be behind the bench for a game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the first time since he left St. Cloud State to become the head coach at the University of Minnesota. in 2018. Motzko talks about his time at St. Cloud State, discusses the Gophers' opening weekend, tells stories about growing up in Austin, shares a good Herb Brooks story, discusses hockey in Sioux Falls and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

