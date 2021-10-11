Waco PD seeking public help in murder investigation

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a case of murder. You can watch the video below for more information. On the afternoon of August 23, a 9-1-1 call came in about a vehicle which crashed into a fence near the 3100 Block of Daughtry Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Dusty Bethke, Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. This was Waco’s 12th criminal homicide in 2021.