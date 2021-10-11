CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco PD seeking public help in murder investigation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a case of murder. You can watch the video below for more information. On the afternoon of August 23, a 9-1-1 call came in about a vehicle which crashed into a fence near the 3100 Block of Daughtry Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Dusty Bethke, Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. This was Waco’s 12th criminal homicide in 2021.

WacoRob52
3d ago

There’s a county constable office right next door and cameras around that area and heavy populated even at that hour hopefully Waco PD is on there game and treats this case with urgency this county has enough unsolved cases as it is. Prayers for the family of the victim a life can never be replaced and violence is never the only option. 🙏🏻

