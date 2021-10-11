CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merriam, KS

How microchip shortage affects used-car market

By Sarah Plake
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXm3x_0cO5q6y600

In the used-car world, it's a seller's market.

"So consumers are getting more for their used car than ever before," Danny Zaslavsky said, general manager at Country Hill Motors in Merriam, Kansas.

The microchip shortage affects how many new cars are on the lots.

Over the pandemic, there were less repossessions and more people choosing to buy at the end of their lease.

"Traditionally, new car stores need to sell new cars to get those trades to fill their used car lots, right," Zaslavsky said. "Well, when that's not happening, that demand trickles over to the used car side."

This is good news if you want to sell your car.

KSHB 41 News reporter Sarah Plake used her car as an example. It's a 2010 Toyota Corolla with about 136,000 miles on it. A Country Hill Motors' quote said she could get up to $7,400 if she sold it to the dealership. Realistically, she probably wouldn't get that much because the dealership would have to fix several things on her car.

Prior to the chip shortage, that quote would have been about $1,200 less than what she got today.

On the flip side, expect to pay more.

Many times, dealerships get their inventory from auctions and have to pay thousands in back-end fees, such as auction fees, transportation fees and inspections — driving up prices for you.

Zaslavsky is a part of a local software company called Vincue, which helps dealerships connect with consumers directly without having to go to auctions.

"Whether that be on Facebook, on Craigslist, on Auto Trader, on Car Gurus - wherever they're listing their vehicle - dealers have the ability to send offers to those consumers and buy the vehicle," Zaslavsky said.

That's why he says his lot is full.

Zaslavsky said right now is a good time to look for deals.

"Between like October and January is the slowest time in the car business which also means there's a demand from the dealers to sell their inventory and buy their inventory," Zaslavsky said.

You can certainly sell your car yourself, and Zaslavsky estimates you'd get about $1,000 more than if you sold it or traded with a dealership. However, the burden is on you to make sure everything looks good mechanically and cosmetically.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.5 KVKI

How Can Shreveport Area New Car Dealers Survive the Shortage?

Mark Hebert, President of the Shreveport - Bossier New Car Dealers Association, talks about the computer chip shortage and how local dealers are coping with limited inventory. "It's easy to find a parking spot these days, that's for sure," Hebert jokes, "It's a challenge for all of us. Every manufacturer is dealing with the global chip shortage and it's making an impact and it is making an impact on dealers lots, for sure."
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Merriam, KS
Cars
City
Merriam, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
fwbusiness.com

Oct. 8 - How the chip shortage is affecting car dealerships

KENDALLVILLE ― As things began reopening back in the spring after COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted, businesses began the process of recovering after being largely shut down for nearly a year. Car dealerships have seen demand increase for new cars since businesses have reopened and sales hit a record high...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
FOX 21 Online

Vehicle Microchip Shortage Continues in Northland

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Car dealerships are still feeling the effects of the pandemic as a shortage of microchips continues. A semi-conductor is a computer chip in the vehicle that helps run its run all the electronics a car has, such as the radio. The shortage throughout 2020 has caused a...
SUPERIOR, WI
bigcountryhomepage.com

Why a microchip shortage could get in the way of your holiday shopping

Why a microchip shortage could get in the way of your holiday shopping. Why a microchip shortage could get in the way of your holiday shopping. U.S. unemployment falls to lowest rate since pandemic started. Abilene police get first mounted patrol unit. Newlyweds Lose Their First Home In Santee Plane...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Used Cars#Microchip#Auction#New Cars#Toyota#Country Hill Motors#Auto Trader
Business Insider

The car market keeps getting worse for buyers. Things may not get better until 2023, analysts say.

Looking to buy a secondhand set of wheels for a reasonable price? You may want to wait a couple of years. Used-car values have surged during the pandemic as a chip shortage reduced the flow of new vehicles off of production lines to a trickle. It looked like prices were starting to come down after hitting a peak this spring, but now that relief appears short-lived.
BUYING CARS
Business Insider

How long does a car accident affect my insurance rates?

If you're at fault for an accident, your car insurance premiums may increase. Even if you aren't at fault, if you have a history of accidents you may have an increase. Most accidents will stay on your driving record for an average of three years. See Insider's guide to the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
AOL Corp

Volkswagen CEO warns shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs -sources

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the company could lose 30,000 jobs if it transitioned too slowly to electric vehicles (EVs), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Competition from new entrants to Germany's market, like Tesla, has...
BUSINESS
Popular Science

The enormous cost of the Bolt EV recall is falling on LG

In late August, General Motors announced that it was recalling all of its Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire stemming from defective batteries. Today, the automaker said that it will be reimbursed for the costs of that recall from LG, the company that makes the battery cells in the vehicles’ power systems. GM estimates that the recall will cost them $2 billion, although they don’t yet know the precise number.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

How ’80s and ’90s SUVs Became the Hottest Used Car on the Market

If you’ve even casually dipped your toe into the classic SUV market over the past several years, you’ve no doubt been shocked by how rapidly sport-utility vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s have seen their price tags climb. Whereas it was once possible to score a decent deal on both American and Japanese 4x4s as they transitioned from “used” to “collector” status, these haulers no longer find themselves on the fringe, and now command the same level of interest — if not more — than the coupes, convertibles and more exotic fare that once headlined the hobby.
MUSIC
Daily Journal

Subaru reports drop in September sales as microchip shortage continues

CAMDEN – Subaru of America, feeling the continued squeeze of a microchip shortage, has reported a 30 percent decrease in September sales. The Camden firm, which last reported a monthly increase in May, said sales fell for all but one of its models due to inventory shortages in September. In...
CAMDEN, NJ
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy