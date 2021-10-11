Jujutsu Kaisen 0: How Geto's New Design Changes From the Anime

Avatar The Last Airbender is set to come back in a number of ways in the future, with Netflix currently working on a live-action adaptation of the series for its streaming service and Paramount currently working on new animated movies and series in the world of bending. Now, one fan has decided to venture back into the past of the beloved franchise by comparing the concept art of the series with the final designs of the major characters of the first series in Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph, with the latter being far different from the Earth bender we came to know.

COMICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO