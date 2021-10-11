CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

‘Suspicious device’: Dayton street reopens after investigation

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUGuK_0cO5pxGD00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A street in Dayton has reopened after an investigation.

Woman dies after Dayton shooting

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said someone reported a suspicious device in the area outside of White Allen Chevy dealership in the 400 block of North Main Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Dayton Police closed North Main Street in both directions between Riverdale Street and I-75. Police tweeted that the closure was due to an ongoing investigation.

2 NEWS crews saw members of the Dayton Bomb Squad at the scene. The area was closed for nearly two hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Crews on scene of fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were on scene of a fire in Dayton Thursday. The Dayton Fire Department said on Facebook that crews were in the 1300 block of Swisher Avenue on the west side for a structure fire. The fire chief on scene told 2 NEWS the fire was small and able to be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police investigating death at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a death at a Dayton home Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a woman called just after 2 p.m. for a welfare check on her ex-boyfriend at a home in the 800 block of Blanche Street. The woman told dispatchers he had been missing for eight […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 people in hospital after car flips on its side in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in the hospital after a car flipped on its side after a single-vehicle crash in Moraine Thursday. The Moraine Police Department confirmed that crews were called to the crash on Blanchard Avenue at 8:12 p.m. Police said a car hit several parked cars before flipping on its side. […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

School bus with 24 students on board involved in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Several emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Middletown.  The crash happened around 8 am at the intersection of Central Avenue and N. Highview Drive. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene who reports seeing an ambulance, fire and police crews on the […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was take to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton Wednesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the three-car crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Old Troy Pike. A medic took one person to Grandview Hospital. Their condition is not known at this […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

72-year-old killed in Springfield crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The 72-year-old man who was killed in a Springfield crash Wednesday has been identified. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Donald Little of Springfield was killed in the two-car crash. Springfield Police Sergeant Michael Curtis said the crash happened at the intersection of North Yellow Springs Street and West Columbia […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Threat puts school into lockdown, student in custody

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont High School students are back in session Thursday after a threat caused the school to go into lockdown. Clayton Police received a threat against the high school Thursday afternoon and immediately locked the entire area down. After an initial investigation and more information was gathered the order was reduced from […]
CLAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#The Dayton Bomb Squad
WDTN

Two rescued from Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were saved from a house fire in Riverside Thursday. Firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of Chaucer Road in Riverside at 11:20 am. Firefighters were told one person may have been trapped in the rear of the home. Fire crews on the scene told 2 […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Dayton residents express concerns to Commission after police incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners holds its first meeting since Dayton Police held a briefing and released body camera video showed a paraplegic man being dragged from his car. Several citizens spoke at the Commission meeting expressing their concerns over how Dayton Police treat citizens. Many of them said they were surprised and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Have you seen him? Kettering Police looking for missing man

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is asking for your help finding a missing 80-year-old man. Police said Jerry Kain drove away from his home on Friday, October 14 at 3 p.m. and has not returned. Kain suffers from dementia. KPD said it is concerned for Kain’s safety. Kain is 5’7″ tall, weighs 180 lbs., […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Ribbon cutting held for $17M Dayton bridge project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A ribbon cutting was held for a $17 million bridge project in Dayton Wednesday. According to a release, community members joined state and local officials to celebrate the completion of the Third Street Bridge, the largest bridge project ever in Montgomery County. The county said the bridge is also known as […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Have you seen her? Miamisburg Police looking for theft suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg Police Department needs your help finding a theft suspect. The department said on Facebook that it is looking for a female who is a suspect in a theft offense that happened at a home improvement store. If you recognize the woman, call (937) 847-6612 or message Miamisburg Police on […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Kettering Police mourns loss of former officer

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is mourning the loss of a former member Wednesday. The department said on Facebook that Jeff Pedro died on Saturday, October 9. He retired in 2014 after serving 25 years with Kettering Police. In his time at the department, Pedro worked as an officer, training and personnel, […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Community confronts city leaders over Owensby case, release demands moving forward

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During the first city commission meeting since video of the Clifford Owensby incident was released, dozens of community members signed up to publicly share their comments and dozens more rallied outside of city hall. These social justice and human rights organizations are demanding that the officers involved are suspended, Owensby is […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Five Rivers MetroParks wants your input on park plans

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks wants to get your input as it creates plans for two parks. According to a release, the plans are for Sugarcreek MetroPark in Bellbrook and Taylorsville MetroPark in Vandalia. The public is invited to share their thoughts about the future of these MetroParks during these open houses: Sugarcreek MetroPark open house […]
BELLBROOK, OH
WDTN

Get rid of your Styrofoam at recycling event Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you have Styrofoam material laying around that you can’t properly recycle, Montgomery County Environmental Services is offering residents a way to properly dispose of it. Montgomery County Environmental Services, City of Dayton, Eco Development, Five Rivers Metro Parks are hosting a Styrofoam recycling event Saturday,...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

1K+
Followers
636
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy