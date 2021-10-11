CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

NCAA releases timeline but no decision on investigation into U of M basketball program

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHJCp_0cO5puc200

MEMPHIS — For Memphis Tiger fans hoping to get some sort of resolution on the NCAA cloud that continues to hang over Penny Hardaway and the U of M basketball program, no such luck on Monday though the timeline released by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP, does suggest a final decision is looming.

What we know for sure is that the investigation into the Tigers is over, completed in February of this year.

An investigation centered on James Wiseman and the school’s decision to play the prized prospect in three games at the start of the 2019 season, though he was likely ineligible after the NCAA ruled that Hardaway was a booster when he paid Wiseman’s mom $11,500 in moving expenses so Wiseman could play for him at East High School.

The University then received a notice of allegations in mid April and here’s the troubling part, an amended notice of allegations in early July.

Did NCAA investigators find more than just the Wiseman stuff?

Hardaway and the University have requested extensions, four times since June, maybe hoping to delay a final ruling until after this season when the Tigers, behind five stars Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates and the nation’s number one recruiting class, could make a run to the Final Four.

One last thing to remember, whenever a decision is made and sanctions rendered, the U of M cannot appeal.

The ruling of the IARP is final.

Here’s a look the Tigers’ timeline released by the IARP on Monday.
https://iarpcc.org/referred-cases/university-of-memphis/

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Minott shines at Memphis Madness

MEMPHIS — Another Memphis Madness is in the books with fans getting their first look at the nation’s number one recruiting class at a packed FedExForum. While most of the attention and rightfully so, has centered on five star talents Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates, it was another member of that number one class that […]
NBA
WREG

Fans return to the Forum for a spirited Memphis Madness

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway has a way of making quite the entrance into Memphis Madness. Who will forget back in 2019 when Penny brought the smoke to tip things off at FedExForum. But Hardaway upped his game Wednesday night for the return of the much anticipated Memphis Madness. There was still smoke but Hardaway didn’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Big plays help Tigers snap 3-game losing streak in win over Navy

MEMPHIS — Seth Henigan threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Memphis scored on five of its first six drives to halt a three-game slide and defeat Navy 35-17. Four of the five touchdown drives included at least one big play to burn the Navy defense. Henigan competed a 49-yard pass to Javon Ivory […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Memphis Madness starts at FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis kicks off the start of basketball season with Memphis Madness at the FedEx Forum. The nation’s No. 1 recruiting team welcomes the public back to the Forum as well as introducing the new women’s head coach, Katrina Merriweather and her staff. The event is slated for Wednesday, October […]
NBA
WREG

Segbers goal late gives Memphis 901 FC first ever win over Louisville City

MEMPHIS — Sitting barely above the playoff line with just five matches left and playing division-leading Louisville City, Memphis 901 FC got one of its biggest wins of the year Wednesday night, scoring late to take the three points 2-1. Mark Segbers scored the game winner in the 78th minute off a pretty back heel […]
MLS
WREG

Brooks sidelined for at least the next 2-3 weeks

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks when they tip off the season, next Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As a matter of fact, Brooks will likely miss the entire month of October as he continues to rehab that broken hand suffered over the summer. Tuesday, the team announced that further testing […]
NBA
WREG

WREG

1K+
Followers
546
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy