CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Man, 23, Fatally Shot Stepfather In Head, South Jersey Authorities Say

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdlRx_0cO5psqa00

A 23-year-old man from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather in South Jersey, authorities said.

Woolwich Township police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting on Cottonwood Road in Woolwich at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police found Dennis McKenzie, 43, dead at his home, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gloucester police and prosecutor’s detectives investigated and arrested Christian Smith, 23, at the scene of the shooting, they said.

Smith was charged with murder and several weapons offenses, they said.

An autopsy reportedly concluded that McKenzie died of gunshot wounds to the head and back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Smith was being held at Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

No other details about the alleged homicide, including a possible motive in the shooting, have been released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Hurt In Pottstown Shooting

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Pottstown Wednesday afternoon.Officers responding to the 100 block of North Evans Street around 3:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the buttocks, according to Pottstown police.The unnamed teen was rushed to an area ho…
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting In Westchester

A shooting suspect is at large after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed after being found injured in an area parking lot, police said.Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, a New Rochelle police officer on patrol found a man on the ground in the parking lot of Juliano’s Caterer’s on Main St…
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Shooting Reported In Atlantic City

Police were called to a serious shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said An unidentified person was reported shot at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Arctic Avenue, initial reports said.Atlantic City police at the scene reportedly requested both ground EMS crews and a medevac airlif…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Men Injured In Drive-By Long Island Shooting

Two men were hospitalized after being struck during a drive-by shooter on Long Island, police said.At approximately 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, a 27-year-old man and 40-year-old man were traveling west on Middle Country Road in Coram near the intersection of Winfield Davis Drive in a Volkswagen w…
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Shooting#Murder#Stepfather#Philadelphia Man
Daily Voice

Police ID Taxi Driver Fatally Shot In Westchester

Police have identified the 62-year-old man who was shot and died after being found injured in a Westchester parking lot.Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, a New Rochelle police officer on patrol found a man, later identified as city resident Andres Valenzuela, on the ground in the parking …
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Investigation Underway After Building Hit By Gunfire In Region

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate multiple gunshots that were fired into a home in Western Massachusetts.In Hampden County, officers from the Holyoke Police Department responded to the alley behind 244 Walnut St. shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, where there w…
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy