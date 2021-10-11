Greenwich community supports 11-year-old’s ‘Socktober’ sock drive for homeless people

A Greenwich boy is putting his best foot forward in hopes to make a difference for people in need.

At Threads and Treads in Greenwich, you'll find running shoes, sports gear and outdoor apparel. For the rest of the month, the store will also feature a bin promoting one local boy's sock drive.

It's the third year for 11-year-old Jackson Bogardus’ "Socktober,” which began after his parents went to an event for a charity that donates new underwear to those in need.

“We said, ‘OK, if you're serious, we can help you with it, but it's your project,’ and he took it on,” says Jackson’s father, Bill Bogardus. “And three years later, he's still doing it, and we're very proud of him.”

Jackson has collected 10,000 pairs of socks over the past two years, thanks in part to bins set up around town.

“We'll donate them to the local shelters, Kids in Crisis, Inspirica in Stamford, and also a school in the Bronx reached out— they're looking for some socks, so we'll donate to them as well,” Bogardus says.

Jackson says the initiative makes him feel proud because he is helping out the community.

“I just think it's amazing how supportive his friends and family and the entire community are,” Bogardus says.

Jackson also has a spot for donations at the Old Greenwich Farmer's Market on Wednesdays.

More information on bin locations and ways to donate can be found on the Jackson’s Socktober website.