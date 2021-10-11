Norwalk Fire Department honors longtime member who died of cancer

The Norwalk Fire Department vows to never forget a member who died last week following a long illness from cancer.

Ralph Geter, 57, worked tirelessly for the Norwalk Fire Department almost 30 years.

His brothers at the department set up a GoFundMe page to help Geter's family in this difficult time.

The department says Geter was always there for the community.

He raised thousands of dollars for breast cancer and ran the department's breast cancer awareness T-shirt program, which will now be named after him.

Those who knew him say his energy and enthusiasm will live on within the department for years to come.



The department says there are counselors available for firefighters who need to grieve.

Geter leaves behind his wife and three children. His funeral services will be held Thursday.