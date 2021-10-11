CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rob Zombie Poses In Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane House

By Alicia Selin
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Zombie is currently working on his adaptation of the TV series The Munsters and his hard work is paying off. Not only is 1313 Mockingbird Lane almost done, so is the whole neighborhood. The rocker recently posted a photo in front of the home of The Munsters. Zombie has...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Robert Trujillo
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys Outing With Friends in Rare Photo

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life. While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn't post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1313 Mockingbird Lane#Birthdays#Munsters
Best Life

See Ricky Schroder's Daughter, Who's a Model and a Boxer

Making his big-screen debut in the 1979 movie The Champ, Ricky Schroder quickly earned his place in Hollywood history as the youngest-ever recipient of a Golden Globe Award. He became an even bigger household name in the '80s when he landed the role of Ricky Stratton on the popular sitcom Silver Spoons. He grew up in front of our eyes, later landing adult roles on Lonesome Dove, NYPD Blue, 24, Scrubs, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

What was Tommy Kirk's net worth? Veteran Disney actor dies aged 79

The sad news has just been announced that American actor Tommy Kirk has passed away at the age of 79. The Hollywood star is best known for his role in Disney’s Old Yeller and many iconic films in the Fifties and Sixties. We take a closer look at his career and explore his net worth.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy