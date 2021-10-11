CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Phoenix’s Hottest Halloween Parties

By Melissa Larsen
fabulousarizona.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get into the spirit of spooky szn 2021, reserve your spot at one of Phoenix’s hottest Halloween parties or laidback themed tasting events. W Scottsdale is set to go all out for Halloween with themed activations starting with the Rabbit Hole at Cottontail Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 28. Then, in partnership with Veuve Clicquot, W Scottsdale is swapping cauldrons for bubbles in the outdoor Yelloween party featuring a DJ, bubbly (of course!), Halloween-themed bites and spooky décor on the WET Deck. (Open exclusively to hotel guests.) The highly anticipated Forbidden Island Party is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The haunted and sultry atmosphere will be the perfect setting to show off your costume and dance to the beats of the hotel’s resident DJ. Wristband tickets will be available from $50 and sold at the door to hotel guests and on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more, visit www.marriott.com.

fabulousarizona.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Halloween Night#W Scottsdale Yelloween#Veuve Clicquot#Yelloween Party#Vip#Christian

Comments / 0

Community Policy