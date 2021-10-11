To get into the spirit of spooky szn 2021, reserve your spot at one of Phoenix’s hottest Halloween parties or laidback themed tasting events. W Scottsdale is set to go all out for Halloween with themed activations starting with the Rabbit Hole at Cottontail Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 28. Then, in partnership with Veuve Clicquot, W Scottsdale is swapping cauldrons for bubbles in the outdoor Yelloween party featuring a DJ, bubbly (of course!), Halloween-themed bites and spooky décor on the WET Deck. (Open exclusively to hotel guests.) The highly anticipated Forbidden Island Party is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The haunted and sultry atmosphere will be the perfect setting to show off your costume and dance to the beats of the hotel’s resident DJ. Wristband tickets will be available from $50 and sold at the door to hotel guests and on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more, visit www.marriott.com.