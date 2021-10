Like many people who follow the Calgary Flames, I was a tad confused when the team announced an offseason deal with the Boston Bruins that promised to shore up the open spot for the backup netminder. My first reaction to the trade was, “Dan, WHO?” I have to admit before the Flames swapped a third-round pick for the young Czech goaltender, Daniel Vladar was not on my radar. Could this relatively unknown player with only five NHL starts between the pipes really be ready for the big time? Well, it appears head coach Darryl Sutter thinks the 24-year-old is up to the challenge.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO