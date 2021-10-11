CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

WVU, WV VACS team win national award for interprofessional collaboration with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

By Larmie Sanyon
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2UbW_0cO5o0SU00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and the West Virginia Vaccine Administration, Collaboration, and Support Team (VACS Team) are recipients of the 2021 George E. Thibault Nexus Award for the “Giving It Our Best Shot!” COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Gina M. Baugh

The initiative, a partnership among the National Guard, the Department of Health and Human Resources, and the Higher Education Policy Commission, resulted in more than 1,000 health professional students across the state enrolling to help with vaccine clinics. Their roles included assisting those with mobility issues, registration, administering the vaccine and post-monitoring after vaccination.

“It was an honor to be part of a team that brought students, faculty and community partners together from across the state to help the fight against COVID-19,” Dr. Gina M. Baugh, director of Interprofessional Education at the WVU Health Sciences Center , said. “This is a real-life example of the success that can be accomplished through interprofessional education and collaborative practice. It is our hope that these collaborative efforts can continue in the future to make West Virginia a healthier place.”

The George E. Thibault Nexus Award celebrates exemplary interprofessional collaboration in the United States and those who are thinking and acting differently where practice and education connect in health systems.

WV’s COVID Crisis: ‘The patients that aren’t getting to go home to their loved ones, don’t have the vaccine’

2021 Nexus Summit submissions showed outstanding interprofessional collaborations of health professions students, educators and practitioners to meet the needs of their local and regional communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwDki_0cO5o0SU00

We are grateful for the national recognition of our interprofessional West Virginia Vaccine Administration, Collaboration, and Support Team. This has been a true team effort made possible through powerful partnerships and the dedicated work of faculty, staff, and students across the state. The implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine program has been and remains an all-hands-on-deck mission, and students continue to answer the call to help West Virginia communities do amazing work to assist others.

Dr. Lisa Costello, A Principal Investigator of the WV VACS grant and a WVU School of Medicine assistant professor.

Prior to working in communities, students complete an online curriculum that is designed to enhance their knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines and their administration. Once fully trained, groups of students work under supervision with local health providers to give vaccines and support data entry. Higher education institutions determine whether students participate in this voluntary program for either course credit or community service.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the WV VACS Team has done to assist with West Virginia’s vaccination efforts,” said J. Skylar Upton, a WVU exercise physiology graduate and WV VACS Team project coordinator. “This has been a beneficial learning experience for me as the Teams Project Coordinator to work with institutions of higher education, health sciences students, community partners and many others. It has been amazing to see what can be accomplished when healthcare professionals, students and community leaders work together.”

Kara Howard, left, and Mary Jane Braham, volunteer for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Spring 2021
Local Healthcare Heroes on WBOY

Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, said the national recognition for the WV VACS Team is well-deserved.

When their fellow West Virginians needed them, our health sciences students and higher education community came together for not only an exceptional learning experience but also a tremendous community service,” Armstrong Tucker said. “We were thrilled to support this effort with funding through our Rural Health Initiative, and I’m proud that so many students came together in commitment to their chosen professions and to serving the health needs of West Virginians.”

Other team members on the female-led project include Dr. Krista Capehart, Dr. Gretchen Garofoli, and Amy Summers.

Other 2021 winners of the Thibault Nexus Award include the University of Illinois Chicago, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and Unity Clinic, Case Western Reserve University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Community Care of WV hosts Recovery and Mental Health Awareness Day in Jawbone Park

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Community Care of West Virginia sponsored a Recovery and Mental Health Awareness Day Thursday at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon. Health officials and those with recovery resources were able to hand out information and resources on risk factors, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of mental health issues while having Community Care Treatment Specialists on […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV Perinatal Partnership held summit to improve mother and infant care

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Perinatal Partnership held its first in-person meeting since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year. Stonewall Resort hosted the 2021 Perinatal Summit in Lewis County on Thursday. The event brings doctors, nurses, midwives, and policymakers from throughout the state together to discuss and learn ways to improve the care for […]
ROANOKE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Marshall to pause Greek life due to COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — According to a release from the school, Marshall University will pause all Greek activity for 10 days due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Greek students organizations. University officials said that this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect both the Marshall student body and also […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU College of Law hosts discussion of the case of Reta Mays, convicted serial killer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia, teamed up with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and West Virginia University held a symposium to discuss the case against Reta Mays.   Reta Mays was convicted and sentenced to prison back in May. She’s serving seven life terms plus 20 years for killing seven patients […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Vaccines
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Coronavirus
Morgantown, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Glenville State College students attend WV Division of Forestry Timber Felling and Chainsaw Safety Workshop

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Students in the timber harvesting course at Glenville State College (GSC) Department of Land Resources recently had the chance to participate in the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s (WVDOF) Timber Felling and Chainsaw Safety Workshop in the College Forest property. Organized by WVDOF Service Forester Jesse King and led by Forester Johnny […]
GLENVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV drivers ranked 2nd best in the nation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia drivers have been ranked second best in the country based on their number of driving incidents in 2021. Quote Wizard by Lending Tree, a website meant to help viewers get insurance quotes, reported that the only state that New Hampshire beat out West Virginia for the top spot. West Virginia […]
TRAFFIC
WBOY 12 News

Salem University now offering dual credits for high school students

SALEM, W.Va. – High school students in West Virginia can now take college credit courses through a Harrison County university. Salem University has partnered with TEL Education to offer dual credits to high school students. All courses will be online and only cost students $200 per course — equaling out to $4,000 for an associate’s […]
SALEM, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State University students helping Monongahela River quality with new data

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Organizations have teamed up to improve water quality in the Monongahela River. Students and staff from Fairmont State University will be putting their heads together with the City of Fairmont to find ways to help what officials say is the environment’s most precious resource – water. “If you have a healthy ecosystem, you will have a healthy fish population, and a healthy ecosystem will mean you […]
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Wvu#Vacs#The National Guard#Covid Crisis
WBOY 12 News

NASA’s IV &V program officials hold Kids Day in the Park

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – NASA’s IV&V held its annual Kids Day in the Park event on Thursday.    More than 2,000 kids in West Virginia and across the nation tuned into the virtual event. They were able to learn about robotics, telescopes and aviation. Specialists presented ways to code robotics and talked about airplanes that they work with.   “I think that […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV Gov. Justice announces bill to allow for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions, WVU Medicine opposes bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had fewer COVID-19 deaths to read through during Wednesday’s virtual briefing, than he has in his other recent briefings. Justice also reported that COVID-19 cases have dropped from above 29,000 to 9,703, during the most recent surge. However, COVID hospitalizations remain high, with 80% of patients unvaccinated, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Candidates announced for WV’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants who are seeking to fill seats on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, which was created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11. The following individuals have applied, according […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Clarksburg VA’s surgical unit reopens after replacement staff arrives, amid patient safety investigation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Oct. 13, officials with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, in Clarksburg, confirmed that its medical surgical unit, known as “3AM,” had been shut down since Oct. 8, following a review of patient safety records. Local VA officials worked with the VA Capitol Health Care Network(known as VISN 5) […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Southern Belle Nutrition

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Rather than grabbing a burger and fries, some people in White Hall go for a healthy option at Southern Belle Nutrition.  “West Virginia actually has the largest population of obesity in America, so nutrition clubs are actually popping off everywhere in West Virginia from Morgantown all the way down to Charleston,” said Kelsey Goeteze, owner of Southern Belle Nutrition. “So, it is becoming more […]
WHITE HALL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Wilson Martino Dental gives back to veterans and service members

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental is celebrating its 2021 Freedom Day.   The national event was started by the company’s CEO Dr. Robert Martino to give back to those who served or are serving our country.  All of Wilson Martino Dental offices offered their services for free to any veteran or service member. Services include cleanings, fluoride […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

1K+
Followers
414
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy