Campbell Parkway Neighborhood death investigation reveals husband and wife both died of gunshot wounds

“Upon arrival Officers located Arline Smolik (87 year-old female) in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Arline was pronounced deceased at the residence. William Smolik (88 year-old male) was located in the back yard of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation has shown that Arline and William were married and were the sole occupants of the residence. We are not seeking any suspects in this incident and there is believed to be no further threat to Joplin citizens.”