The striking similarities between Matthew Stafford’s start and Peyton Manning in 2009

We’re three games into the “Matthew Stafford is a Los Angeles Ram” era, and one thing has become abundantly clear: he and Cooper Kupp are clicking. Kupp is in his fifth year with the Rams and his first without Jared Goff under center. He’s always been a productive player, but he hasn’t been widely considered to be one of the NFL’s elite-tier receivers. Sure, he’s been one of the league’s best slot receivers, but that still left him as an under-the-radar, middle-of-the-pack type overall with just one 1,000-yard season. That season, his 2019 year, has been the best of his career so far, with career highs in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. We’re three weeks into 2021, and Kupp is on pace to obliterate those numbers. For instance, his five touchdowns this season already have him halfway to his career high… and it’s been three weeks.

