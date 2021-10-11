State Providing More Bottled Water In Benton Harbor This Week

The bottled water distribution effort continues in Benton Harbor as the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services has announced the pickup sites for this week. The department says water will be available on Tuesday at Abundant Life Church of God on Columbus Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesday, water can be picked up at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency on Miller Street from 1 to 3. Thursday’s location will be the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency from 4 to 6, and Friday’s location will be God’s Household of Faith on Pipestone from 2 to 6. Benton Harbor residents can also call the Berrien County Health Department this week to schedule drop offs. Residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula. The state started providing bottled water in Benton Harbor last week as the effort to replace old lead service lines continues.