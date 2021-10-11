Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Greene, Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Greene; Knox; Sullivan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Sullivan, north central Knox, southwestern Clay and northwestern Greene Counties through 600 PM EDT At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Russellville, or 14 miles north of Vincennes, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sullivan around 540 PM EDT. Linton around 545 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH