Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Tippecanoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Montgomery; Tippecanoe The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana Western Montgomery County in west central Indiana * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Linden and New Richmond around 535 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Dayton. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 162 and 178. Interstate 74 between mile markers 26 and 37. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH