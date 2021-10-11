Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Mason The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois East central Mason County in central Illinois * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 421 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mason City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Hartsburg around 440 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Emden. This includes Interstate 155 between mile markers 6 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN